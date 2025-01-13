ETV Bharat / bharat

1.5 Lakh Devotees Expected At Sabarimala For ''Makaravilakku'' As Preparations For Festival Conclude

Sabarimala: Around 1.5 lakh devotees are expected to gather at Sabarimala sannidhanam for the auspicious 'makaravilakku' darshan on January 14, with authorities announcing on Monday that all preparations for the festival at the hill shrine have been completed.

Travancore Devaswom Board president, P S Prasanth, said that robust security arrangements have been implemented under the leadership of the police, forest department, Rapid Action Force, and other government agencies to ensure the safety of devotees stationed at sannidhanam and other locations where the 'makarajyothi' is viewed.

"These include the installation of barricades and lighting arrangements," he told a press conference here. The annual ceremonial procession carrying 'thiruvabharanam', the sacred jewellery of lord Ayyappa, which commenced from Pandalam—a place associated with Lord Ayyappa's childhood as per the legend—will reach sannidhanam on Tuesday.

The sacred jewels will be adorned on lord Ayyappa on the day of the 'makaravilakku' festival. The 'thiruvabharanam' procession will be received at Saramkuthi at 5.30 pm on Tuesday by a team led by Sabarimala executive officer B Murari Babu. At 6.30 pm, it will be received at the 'kodimaram' area by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, the Devaswom Board President, members, and other officials.

The 'thiruvabharanam' casket will then be handed over to the Tantri Kandararu Rajeevar and Melsanthi Arun Kumar Namboothiri, who will place it in the sanctum. Following this, the grand 'mahadeeparadhana' will take place, with the lord adorned with the 'thiruvabharanam'.

The auspicious ghee brought from the Travancore palace will be used for the lord's 'abhishekam' at 8.45 am on the Makara Sankrama Muhurtham, the TDB president said.

He urged devotees returning to Pampa from the hill shrine after witnessing the 'makaravilakku' to strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the police. "Around 1.5 lakh devotees are expected to gather at sannidhanam for the 'makaravilakku' darshan," said the TDB president.