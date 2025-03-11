ETV Bharat / bharat

Outreach: EC Proposes Meeting With Parties To Improve Electoral Processes

New Delhi: Amid allegations of fudging of electoral rolls, the Election Commission on Tuesday invited political parties for an interaction to strengthen the electoral process. In a statement, the EC said it has invited suggestions from all national and state political parties by April 30 for "any unresolved issues" at the level of electoral registration officers, district election officers and chief electoral officers.

In individual letters issued to political parties Tuesday, the Commission also suggested an interaction with party presidents and senior members "at a mutually convenient time, to further strengthen electoral processes in accordance with the established law".

During an EC conference last week, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had instructed CEOs, DEOs and EROs of all states to hold regular interactions with political parties, resolve any suggestions received in such meetings strictly within the legal framework already in place and submit an action taken report by March 31.

The Commission had also urged political parties to pro-actively use this mechanism of decentralised engagement. Political parties are one of the key stakeholders among 28 identified by it.