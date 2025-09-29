ETV Bharat / bharat

Outrage Over BJP Spokesperson's Alleged Death Threat To Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Condemning the alleged death threat issued to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by BJP spokesperson Pintu Mahadev, Congress leader Devender Yadav on Monday demanded strict action against Mahadev.

Accusing the BJP of promoting people like Mahadev, the Congress leader demanded that an FIR be registered against him at the earliest.

Referring to the BJP spokesperson's alleged death threat to Gandhi during a televised debate on a news channel, he told ETV Bharat, “I strongly condemn the BJP spokesperson's death threat issued to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. He is threatening that too, the Leader of the Opposition.”

Yadav, who is also the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), said, “An FIR should be immediately registered against the BJP spokesperson. He should be punished for threatening the Leader of the Opposition.”

Attacking the BJP, he further said, “How can a BJP spokesperson threaten the Leader of the Opposition? The sad part is that the BJP is promoting such people."

Earlier in the day, Congress’s chairman of the Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera, launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the matter.

Reacting to the BJP spokesperson's alleged threat to Gandhi, Khera, in a video, said, “Every time the RSS fails to defeat the ideology of India, their foot soldiers resort to physical violence. And a Godse kills Gandhi. Now, when the BJP is losing the ideological battle, their spokespersons and leaders are threatening to kill Rahul Gandhi.”

“A conspiracy is afoot to silence the voice of millions of poor, marginalised and weaker sections. There is a conspiracy to silence Rahul Gandhi,” he said.