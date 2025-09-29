Outrage Over BJP Spokesperson's Alleged Death Threat To Rahul Gandhi
Published : September 29, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Condemning the alleged death threat issued to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by BJP spokesperson Pintu Mahadev, Congress leader Devender Yadav on Monday demanded strict action against Mahadev.
Accusing the BJP of promoting people like Mahadev, the Congress leader demanded that an FIR be registered against him at the earliest.
Referring to the BJP spokesperson's alleged death threat to Gandhi during a televised debate on a news channel, he told ETV Bharat, “I strongly condemn the BJP spokesperson's death threat issued to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. He is threatening that too, the Leader of the Opposition.”
Yadav, who is also the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), said, “An FIR should be immediately registered against the BJP spokesperson. He should be punished for threatening the Leader of the Opposition.”
Attacking the BJP, he further said, “How can a BJP spokesperson threaten the Leader of the Opposition? The sad part is that the BJP is promoting such people."
Earlier in the day, Congress’s chairman of the Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera, launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the matter.
Reacting to the BJP spokesperson's alleged threat to Gandhi, Khera, in a video, said, “Every time the RSS fails to defeat the ideology of India, their foot soldiers resort to physical violence. And a Godse kills Gandhi. Now, when the BJP is losing the ideological battle, their spokespersons and leaders are threatening to kill Rahul Gandhi.”
“A conspiracy is afoot to silence the voice of millions of poor, marginalised and weaker sections. There is a conspiracy to silence Rahul Gandhi,” he said.
Notably, on Sunday, Congress general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking exemplary action against the BJP spokesperson for this threat.
In his letter, the senior Congress leader wrote, “I write to draw your immediate attention to a chilling and heinous death threat levelled against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by BJP spokesperson Pintu Mahadev during a televised debate on News18 Kerala. In a brazen act of incitement of violence, Mahadev openly declared that Rahul Gandhi will be shot in the chest.”
He asserted that this is neither a slip of the tongue nor careless hyperbole.
"It is a cold, calculated and chilling death threat against the Leader of the Opposition and one of India's foremost political leaders. That such poisonous words are uttered by an official spokesperson of the ruling party not only places the life of Rahul Gandhi in immediate danger but also undermines the Constitution, the rule of law, and the basic security assurances owed to every citizen,” Venugopal said.
The senior Congress leader further said, “The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), entrusted with the security of Rahul Gandhi, has repeatedly written multiple letters regarding threats to his safety. Shockingly, one such letter addressed to the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, was leaked to the media under mysterious circumstances, raising serious questions about the intention behind doing so. Against this backdrop, it is not only alarming but utterly reprehensible that a spokesperson of the BJP felt emboldened enough to issue a naked and open death threat that carries the stench of a larger, sinister conspiracy being cultivated to validate violence against Rahul Gandhi.”
He asserted that the death threat against Gandhi is not merely an attack on an individual; it is an assault on the democratic spirit he represents.
“This threat is not just a careless outburst of a petty functionary; it is symptomatic of a deliberately cultivated, toxic atmosphere of hate that renders the Leader of the Opposition vulnerable to mindless violence. As such, any failure by you to act swiftly, decisively and publicly will be judged as complicity, a de facto licence for the legitimisation and normalisation of violence against the Leader of the Opposition and a grave breach of your oath as Union Home Minister. The nation demands immediate, exemplary legal action through the state police so that justice is swift, visible and severe,” added Venugopal.
