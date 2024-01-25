Loading...

Outrage after scooty-borne female constables catch ABVP woman member by hair, drag her on road

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

The two female constables manhandling ABVP Women's leader by

ABVP activists have been protesting against the move of allotting a plot of land from Agriculture and Horticulture University for the construction of High Court. The atrocity by police on ABVP female activist also evoked condemnation from BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Under pressure, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mahanty assured a thorough investigation into the matter and look into the actions of the two female constables, promising a swift action on the matter.

Rajendranagar: The video of the ABVP woman leader, who was identified as Jhansi and caught by her hair by a police constable while she attempted to evade arrest, has evoked widespread condemnation from all quarters.

In the video, two female constables are seen chasing Jhansi on a two-wheeler, grabbing her by the hair and pulling her down. After the video went viral, police are facing criticism from opposition parties and netizens are also condemning the manhandling incident.

Under pressure, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mahanty assured a thorough investigation into the matter and look into the actions of the two female constables, promising a swift action on the matter.

Earlier, ABVP leaders declared their solidarity with the students, who were protesting against the land allocation of the Agriculture and Horticulture University for the construction of the High Court.

The ABVP activists also staged a dharna along with the students and were subsequently arrested by the police.

Reacting at the incident, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha expressed her outrage. Denouncing the police attack on students, she said the polices' action was 'inhuman.' She took to X, questioning whether such incidents are acceptable in a democracy.

Joining the chorus of support, former MLA Julakanti Rangreddy a member of the CPM State Secretariet affirmed support for the student's protest and opposed the land allocation for the construction and demanded an alternate location be chosen for the construction of the High horities.

Read More

  1. Myanmar resistance steadfast against army rule 2 years later
  2. Steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets welcome: US
Last Updated :Jan 25, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

TAGGED:

Students protesttelanganaABVP activistsVideo Viral

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.