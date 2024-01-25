Outrage after scooty-borne female constables catch ABVP woman member by hair, drag her on road

Under pressure, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mahanty assured a thorough investigation into the matter and look into the actions of the two female constables, promising a swift action on the matter.

Rajendranagar: The video of the ABVP woman leader, who was identified as Jhansi and caught by her hair by a police constable while she attempted to evade arrest, has evoked widespread condemnation from all quarters.

In the video, two female constables are seen chasing Jhansi on a two-wheeler, grabbing her by the hair and pulling her down. After the video went viral, police are facing criticism from opposition parties and netizens are also condemning the manhandling incident.

Under pressure, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mahanty assured a thorough investigation into the matter and look into the actions of the two female constables, promising a swift action on the matter.

Earlier, ABVP leaders declared their solidarity with the students, who were protesting against the land allocation of the Agriculture and Horticulture University for the construction of the High Court.

The ABVP activists also staged a dharna along with the students and were subsequently arrested by the police.

Reacting at the incident, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha expressed her outrage. Denouncing the police attack on students, she said the polices' action was 'inhuman.' She took to X, questioning whether such incidents are acceptable in a democracy.

Joining the chorus of support, former MLA Julakanti Rangreddy a member of the CPM State Secretariet affirmed support for the student's protest and opposed the land allocation for the construction and demanded an alternate location be chosen for the construction of the High horities.