ETV Bharat / bharat

Out Of The Blue, Davanagere Hen Changes Colour Of Its Egg, Draws Crowds To The Village

Davanagere: A hen that is a good layer of white eggs has foxed farmers and animal husbandry officials by laying a blue egg… out of the blue!

The hen, owned by Syed Noor of Nellore village in Channagiri taluk of Karnataka’s Davanagere district, used to lay white eggs. When it recently laid a blue egg, Noor, who had bought the hen from a trader two years ago, kept the blue egg as it was. People are coming in droves to see this rare egg.

“I have 10 hens. I feed them all the same food, and they lay white or yellow eggs. This is the first time I got a blue egg,” says Noor.

Syed Noor (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Ashok, Assistant Director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, was equally surprised.

He said, “I have seen greenish-yellow eggs laid. This hen has laid a blue egg that surprised me. Hens rarely lay eggs like this. It could be because of a pigment called biliverdin in the hen’s pancreas,” he said.