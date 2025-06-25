Our Nation Never Bows Down To Dictatorship: HM Shah On Emergency

New Delhi: 'We are the world’s largest democracy, and the reason we overcame a dark chapter like the Emergency is because our nation never bows down to dictatorship', said Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday.

Shah was addressing an event called “Aapatkaal ke 50 saal” (50 Years of Emergency) in the national capital. “We have won the war against the Emergency because the people of this country will never accept dictatorship. The spirit of the Constitution and democracy is intrinsic to India," he said.

"A lot of people ask why discuss something that happened 50 years ago. 50 years is a long time for memories to fade. Hence, the memory of society about the emergency must be organised,” Shah added. Shah vehemently criticised the Congress over its “Constitution in danger” narrative and asked if the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had taken the Opposition leaders and citizens into confidence before declaring an Emergency on June 25, 1975.

“Today, some people preach about the sanctity of the Constitution. But I want to ask, which party do you belong to? Remember the morning when Indira Gandhi announced the Emergency on All India Radio? Was Parliament consulted before this? Were the opposition leaders and citizens taken into confidence? Those who talk about protecting democracy today, were you the rakshaks (protectors) of the Constitution, or its bhakshaks (destroyers)?” Shah asked.

Amit Shah added that they claimed the Emergency was declared to protect the nation. "But the truth is that it was declared to protect their power," he added. It is worth mentioning that back in 2024, Amit Shah announced that the central government would observe June 25 as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Divas (Constitution Murder Day)’ every year, as a reminder of the Emergency imposed by the then Congress regime in 1975.

Home Minister Shah on Wednesday will flag off a ‘Long Live Democracy Yatra’ to mark 50 years of the imposition of Emergency, among several other commemorative events to be held across India. The yatra will travel the length and breadth of the country to raise awareness of constitutional values, democratic rights, and the lessons learnt from the Emergency. Shah is scheduled to attend a major event at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.