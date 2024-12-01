Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP, Vows To Defend Democracy And Constitutional Values

Wayanad: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, alleging that the fight is against those attempting to dismantle the values of democracy and the Constitution. Speaking at a meeting in Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, she underscored, "Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party, and UDF workers are united today in leading a struggle against a powerful force trying to destroy our democracy in every possible way. We are standing against those who have weakened the Constitution to undermine democratic values and those who foster division among the people. We continue to fight for the same ideals that leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru championed."

In her speech at Mananthavady, Priyanka Gandhi criticised the BJP government, saying, "We are fighting against those who are taking the country’s resources and giving them to a few wealthy friends. This fight is against those who are taking away people's rights and handing them over to big business tycoons."

She also praised the people of Wayanad for showing the true values of India, such as compassion and unity, especially in times of division in the country. "Wayanad truly represents the values India stands for," she said.

During her visit, Priyanka acknowledged the problems faced by Wayanad, including the need for better healthcare and education support for the tribal community. She also pointed out that farmers are struggling with low prices for their crops. Additionally, she stressed the need to address tourists' fears of landslides and encourage more tourism in the region. Priyanka promised to put more pressure on authorities to make improvements, especially regarding the medical college. Accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, on her two-day visit, also participated in public meetings at Mukkam in Thiruvambadi, Kaulai in Nikambur, Wandoor, and Edavanna in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, all part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha segment.