'Our Fight For Justice Not Ended': Agitating Doctors On RG Kar Impasse

Kolkata: Amid the long-drawn protest over the RG Kar incident following the alleged rape and murder of an on-duty medic here on August 9, agitating doctors on Thursday said they will rejoin emergency and essential services partially at state-run hospitals from Saturday.

"Our fight for justice has not ended," doctors said, adding they would take necessary steps to provide medical relief to flood-affected people in the state.

"We will withdraw our 'cease work' partially from Saturday and withdraw our sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan on Friday," the doctors further added.

They further stated, "We will wait for a week for the implementation of all promises of the (West) Bengal government; if unfulfilled, we will resume cease work." (With Agency Inputs)