"Our Dream Is To Have Indian-Made Chip In Every Device In The World": PM Modi At Semicon India 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is set to play a major role in driving the global semiconductor industry. He was inaugurating the three-day Semicon India 2024 event at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi said "Chips are never down in India" and you can bet on our growth story.“Come, invest and create value and we will provide an integrated ecosystem for your growth. India has 20 per cent of the global talent in semiconductor design which is consistently growing. We are building an 85,000-strong semiconductor workforce with technicians, R&D experts and designers,” said the Prime Minister.

"India's semiconductor sector is on the brink of a revolution, with breakthrough advancements set to transform the industry", PM Modi added.

Stating that it's the right time to be in India, Narendra Modi added that India offers an integrated ecosystem for the semiconductor sector, provides stable policies, and ease of doing business. He also shared the dream of having Indian-made chips in every device across the world.