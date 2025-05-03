ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Our Agni And BrahMos Will Give A Befitting Reply’: Union Minister On Pakistan Counterpart’s Missile Remark

Jodhpur: Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Saturday, said that India was capable of giving a befitting reply to Pakistan using its Agni and BrahMos series missiles.

His statement comes days after Pakistan’s Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi openly threatened India with retaliation following tough diplomatic measures like suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), saying that Pakistan had the world's most powerful nuclear missiles, like Ghori, Ghaznavi and Shaheen, along with 130 nuclear warheads, and all missiles are kept “only for India”.

Abbasi said if India were to stop Pakistan's water supply by suspending the IWT, it should “prepare for a full-scale war”. “If they stop the water supply to us, then they should be ready for a war. The military equipment we have, the missiles we have – they're not for display. Nobody knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country. I say it again, these ballistic missiles, all of them are targeted at you,” he warned.

In response, Shekhawat said that India would respond at an appropriate time. “When the time comes, they will get the answer. These ‘Ghori, Ghaznavi, and Mahmud’ have already come to this country and have left after getting hurt, as our ancestors taught them a lesson,” Shekhawat said, speaking to the media on Saturday.