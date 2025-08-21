ETV Bharat / bharat

Otters Return In Numbers To Kosi River: Rare Sighting Signals Revival Of Aquatic Biodiversity

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): The Kosi River in Ramnagar, Nainital district, has recently delighted wildlife enthusiasts with the rare sighting of a family of over six otters.

This remarkable event, captured by renowned wildlife photographer Deep Rajwar, marked the first time such a large group of otters could be sighted in the river.

According to Deep Rajwar, who previously photographed three otters in the Kosi five years ago, this sighting is particularly exciting. He observed that the otters' return in such a large group suggested an improved and healthier Kosi river ecosystem, as these semi–aquatic creatures thrive in clean freshwater environments.

Talking to ETV Bharat Deep Rajwar said: “About five years ago, I had seen three otters in the Kosi River, and at that time also I had also recorded them on camera. But after that, these aquatic creatures were not seen for a long time. This time, when a whole family of more than six otters was seen together, I became really excited.”

Dr. MC Pandey, a wildlife enthusiast and Principal of Ramnagar College, echoed the same sentiment, having emphasized the significance of this sighting, particularly in terms of biodiversity.

Dr. Pandey highlighted that the otters' reappearance, especially in such a large group, is a positive indicator of the Kosi River's environmental balance.

Dr. Pandey also attributed this positive shift to the sustained efforts of the Corbett Park administration. This rare sighting is a promising sign for the aquatic ecosystem and the overall environmental health of the region, he said.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dr. Saket Badola also seemed excited about this sighting. He said, “Otters are a big indicator of the health of any river system. Their appearance shows that the ecosystem of the Kosi River is healthy, and its water management is being done properly. It is a matter of happiness for both wildlife lovers and the administration.”