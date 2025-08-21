Otters Return In Numbers To Kosi River: Rare Sighting Signals Revival Of Aquatic Biodiversity

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): The Kosi River in Ramnagar, Nainital district, has recently delighted wildlife enthusiasts with the rare sighting of a family of over six otters.
This remarkable event, captured by renowned wildlife photographer Deep Rajwar, marked the first time such a large group of otters could be sighted in the river.
According to Deep Rajwar, who previously photographed three otters in the Kosi five years ago, this sighting is particularly exciting. He observed that the otters' return in such a large group suggested an improved and healthier Kosi river ecosystem, as these semi–aquatic creatures thrive in clean freshwater environments.
Talking to ETV Bharat Deep Rajwar said: “About five years ago, I had seen three otters in the Kosi River, and at that time also I had also recorded them on camera. But after that, these aquatic creatures were not seen for a long time. This time, when a whole family of more than six otters was seen together, I became really excited.”
Dr. MC Pandey, a wildlife enthusiast and Principal of Ramnagar College, echoed the same sentiment, having emphasized the significance of this sighting, particularly in terms of biodiversity.
Dr. Pandey highlighted that the otters' reappearance, especially in such a large group, is a positive indicator of the Kosi River's environmental balance.
Dr. Pandey also attributed this positive shift to the sustained efforts of the Corbett Park administration. This rare sighting is a promising sign for the aquatic ecosystem and the overall environmental health of the region, he said.
Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dr. Saket Badola also seemed excited about this sighting. He said, “Otters are a big indicator of the health of any river system. Their appearance shows that the ecosystem of the Kosi River is healthy, and its water management is being done properly. It is a matter of happiness for both wildlife lovers and the administration.”
Dr. Badola said otters are already found in good numbers in the Ramganga river adjacent to Corbett, but their appearance in such a large group in the Kosi river is a very pleasant and positive sign.
The otter, which has been globally classified as “near threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), was spotted in the Lidder River in South Kashmir near Srigufwara.
In June 2025, several media houses had reported, quoting South Kashmir wildlife officials, the sighting of otters through camera traps and CCTV surveillance, sparking hope for the slow revival of the fragile aquatic ecosystem of Kashmir.
In Kashmir, these are locally known as “Vuder”, which are said to be a species of Eurasian otter. For three decades, the Eurasian otter, once an integral part of Kashmir’s aquatic ecosystem, was thought to be extinct in the Valley.
The Eurasian otter normally has a diet of fish and is strongly territorial. Brown above and creamy below, these long, slender creatures are adept at aquatic habits.
According to wildlife experts, three species of otters are found in Corbett National Park. This includes Eurasian Otter, Smooth-coated Otter, and Small-clawed Otter.
Excitement among local people: Wildlife lovers of Ramnagar and the surrounding areas are very excited about this news. They said: “This was not only a success of environmental conservation, but a good sign for eco-tourism. Such rare sights will attract tourists and can benefit the local economy.”
“It was a result of the collective efforts of the Forest Department, Corbett administration and local people that today such a large group of otters could be sighted in the Kosi river.”
