ALTT, ULLU Among Over 20 OTT Apps Banned For 'Indecent' Representation Of Women

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday ordered a ban on over 20 Over The Top (OTT) platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix, for being in violation of various laws, particularly regarding "indecent" representation of women, sources said.
According to sources, the ban is aimed at curbing the easy availability of pornographic material, particularly to minors, and ensuring that digital content remains within the bounds of decency and the law, they said.
Among the apps identified for violating various laws are:
- ALTT
- ULLU
- Big Shots App
- Desiflix
- Boomex
- Navarasa Lite
- Gulab App
- Kangan App
- Bull App
- Jalva App
- Wow Entertainment
- Look Entertainment
- Hitprime
- Feneo
- ShowX
- Sol Talkies
- Adda TV
- HotX VIP
- Hulchul App
- MoodX
- NeonX VIP
- Fugi
- Mojflix
- Triflicks
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has explicitly directed Internet Service Providers to disable or remove public access to these websites within India, they said.
In March this year, the Narendra Modi-led government had also banned 19 websites, 10 apps and 57 social media handles of 18 OTT platforms for publishing obscene and vulgar content. These OTT platforms included Dreams Films, Neon X VIP, MoodX, Besharams, Voovi, Mojflix, Yessma, Hunters, Hot Shots VIP, Fugi, Uncut Adda, Rabbit, Tri Flicks, Xtramood, Chikooflix, X Prime, Nuefliks and Prime Play.
(With inputs from PTI)