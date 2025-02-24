ETV Bharat / bharat

Osmania University Students Develop Low-Cost Device to Detect Toxic Gases In Sewage

Guided by Professor K Shashikant, the students integrated the Internet of Things (IoT) technology into the GPS-enabled device, enabling it to monitor sewage conditions remotely.

The IoT-enabled device.
The IoT-enabled device. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

Hyderabad: A group of students from the Osmania University Engineering College has developed a cost-effective device that can detect harmful gases in sewage systems, even when manholes are full. The device, named the Sewage Monitoring System, aims to safeguard sanitation workers who risk their lives cleaning manholes and tanks, often exposed to lethal gases.

Guided by professor K Shashikant from the Department of Civil Engineering, the students integrated Internet of Things (IoT) technology into the device, enabling it to monitor sewage conditions remotely. The system uses sensors to detect dangerous gases like methane and hydrogen sulfide and assesses the sewage flow level. If a manhole overflows or has hazardous gases inside, it instantaneously alerts water board officials via GPS-enabled notifications.

The innovation was showcased at the Sustainable Smart Cities International Conference in Chandigarh, drawing attention for its practicality and affordability, with a production cost of just ₹2,500.

Professor Shashikant said the team plans to apply for a patent, hoping to implement the device on a larger scale to prevent future sanitation-related fatalities.

Last year, the Centre informed parliament a total of 1,248 people died while cleaning sewer and septic tanks in the country since 1993.

"Any person or agency who engages any person for manual scavenging in violation of the provisions under the MS Act, 2013, is punishable under Section 8 of the Act with imprisonment up to two years or fine up to Rs 1 lakh or both," it said.

  1. HC Asks Centre, Delhi to Respond to Plea Claiming Law Failed to End Practice of Manual Scavenging
  2. Must ensure manual scavenging is eradicated, SC increases sewer death compensation to Rs 30 lakhs

OSMANIA UNIVERSITY ENGG COLLEGEMANHOLE DEATHSSUSTAINABLE SMART CITIES CONFERENCEIOTTOXIC GASES IN SEWAGE

