Osmania University Night Watchman Lands Three Govt Jobs in Telangana

Hyderabad: Youths these days often complain about lack of resources for qualifying competitive or job examinations. But, Praveen, a young man from Mancherial district of Telangana has become an inspiration for the youth by qualifying not one, but three job exams, that too while working as a night watchman.

Praveen, who hails from Ponakal of Mancherial district, has qualified for TGT, PGT, and junior lecturer jobs in Welfare Gurukul Schools and Junior Colleges simultaneously.

Reflecting on his rare achievement, Praveen said he worked hard to get a government job after seeing the hardships his parents put in to educate him. Even though Ponakal is a Major Panchayat village of Manchiryala district,there were no job and employment opportunities, Praveen said.

“My parents were not educated. My father is a mason and my mother is a beedi worker. What they earn is not enough for us to eat, so I firmly decided to study. I thought that if I got a job after completing my studies, I could get out of poverty,” he added.

After completing intermediate, Praveen came to Hyderabad in 2013 to do B.Com. He completed his M.Com and B.Ed from Osmania University. Initially, Praveen failed in the examination for the post of teacher by half a percent mark. “Then my parents asked me to come back home. I told my mother that I will come as soon as I get a government job," said Praveen.

“Thirty of my colleagues who studied BED with me got teaching jobs. I was deeply disappointed by this. I roamed the campus aimlessly without studying for six months. I didn't get a job, but I reconsidered when my mother asked me why I would stay there. I came to Hyderabad to get out of poverty,'' Praveen said.

He said that even though he completed PG and BED, he worked as a night watchman at Osmania University to overcome financial difficulties, but he did not feel ashamed. Praveen said that he decided to earn at least for his own expenses. After completing studies in the campus five years ago, Praveen got a job of night watchman at the OU with Rs 6,000 salary.

In November 2022, Praveen applied for the posts advertised by the Welfare Gurukul Board. “I studied day and night to get a job. I took the exams in August. After looking at the key two months ago, I was confident I would get a job. Tears welled up in my eyes when I received the PGT job appointment letter from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at LB Stadium,'' said Praveen.