Hyderabad: Jolly Ride On ORR Comes To A Tragic End; 3 Friends Die After Their Car Hits Parked Vehicle

Two of the three friends, who went for the joy ride on ORR, were charred to death in the flames that engulfed the car.

3 Friends Die In Car Accident.
3 Friends Die In Car Accident. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST

Updated : May 11, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST

Abdullapurmet: Three friends who set out to enjoy a joy ride in a new car on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) ended tragically. Three people died when their car hit a parked vehicle and burst into flames on Friday midnight under the jurisdiction of the Abdullapurmet police station in the Rangareddy district.

According to the police, Ritesh Agarwal, of Bahadurpura Housing Board Colony, Hyderabad, had recently bought a new car. His son Deepesh Agarwal (23) had gone out in this to meet his friends at 11 pm on Friday. He picked up his friends, Sanchay Malpani (22 years of age) of Karwan Vijayanagar Colony and Priyansh Mittal (23) of Pragathinagar, in the car. Their car met with the accident when they entered the ORR and began moving from Shamshabad towards Ghatkesar via Outer Ring Road (ORR).

At around 2 am, they hit a parked goods vehicle near the Gandicheruvu bridge under the jurisdiction of the Abdullapurmet police station without noticing. The front of the car burst into flames and the fire broke out. The driver of the goods vehicle tried to separate the two vehicles but to no avail.

Other motorists passing that way tried their best to save those trapped in the car. Deepesh Agarwal and Sanchay Malpani were burnt alive in the flames that engulfed the car. Priyansh Mittal was taken out of the car with great difficulty and moved to a private hospital in LB Nagar, where he died during treatment. The police registered a case on the complaint of Ritesh Kumar Agarwal, who alleged that Krishna, a driver, had carelessly parked his vehicle in a no-parking zone without any signs, causing the accident.

While Deepesh Agarwal works in a medical shop run by his father, Priyansh Mittal has completed his MBA and is engaged in share market trading.

