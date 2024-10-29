ETV Bharat / bharat

Orissa HC Grants Bail To Bahanaga Train Tragedy Accused

The Orissa High Court has granted bail to three accused in the Bahanaga train tragedy, in which nearly 300 passengers were killed.

Orissa HC Grants Bail To Bahanaga Train Tragedy Accused
File photo of Orissa High Court (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to three accused persons arrested by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the Bahanaga train tragedy in which nearly 300 passengers died and another 700 were injured in the triple train accident of June 2023.

A single-judge bench of Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra hearing the bail applications of Senior Section Engineer (Signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Md. Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar jointly, ordered to release them on bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 50,000 each with two local solvent sureties each of the like amount.

The High Court has also set another six conditions stating that the bails are granted subject to the condition that the railway authorities shall not post or fix their headquarters in the very same division where the accident took place.

The other bail conditions include that the accused persons shall appear before the trial court on every date of the posting of the case, they shall appear before the IO for further investigation, they shall not tamper with the evidence in any manner, they shall deposit their passports, if any, before the trial court and shall not leave the country and they shall not threaten or influence the witnesses.

"Violation of any of the conditions shall entail cancellation of bail,” the High Court said allowing the bail applications in its 48-page judgment.

