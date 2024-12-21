ETV Bharat / bharat

Organisations Dubbed By Cong Govt As Naxal Fronts Took Part In Bharat Jodo: Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday claimed that outfits described by a past Congress government as "frontal organisations" of the Maoists took part in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo march.

Speaking at a press conference here along with his deputy Eknath Shinde at the end of the one-week-long winter session of the state legislature, he also said his government would find out illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in Mumbai and deport them.

As to the portfolio allocation of his new cabinet, he said it could happen later in the evening or on Sunday. Fadnavis reiterated his allegation, made during the session, that urban Naxal outfits, acting as frontal organisations of the Maoists, participated in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

''I am not saying this, but the reports of the Congress-led state and central governments prior to 2014 said so,'' he said. Action was taken against some of these organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he noted.

To a question about the Public Security Bill, aimed at `curbing the urban Naxal menace,' Fadnavis said it was sent to a joint select committee comprising 21 members from both Houses for scrutiny. The decision was taken even without the Opposition making such a demand so that nobody should allege that it contains provisions to suppress legitimate dissent, he said.

The committee will be headed by the BJP leader and minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, he added. To a question about Somnath Suryavanshi who died in police custody after being arrested following the violent protests in Parbhani city over vandalising of a replica of the Constitution, Fadnavis said Suryavanshi was asked by the magistrate when he was produced in the court whether the police had tortured him.

He replied in the negative, the chief minister pointed out. Even the CCTV footage did not disclose signs of torture while a detailed medical report said he was suffering from a respiratory ailment and there were old injury marks on his body, Fadnavis added.