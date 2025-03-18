ETV Bharat / bharat

Ordnance Factory Day: Emphasising Research, Development Of Nation's Ordnance Factories

Hyderabad: Every year on March 18, Ordnance Factory Day honours the establishment of the inaugural Ordnance Factory in colonial India close to Kolkata in 1801. The Ministry of Defence's Indian Ordnance Factories commemorates the day to emphasise the research, development, and production abilities of the nation's ordnance factories concerning various guns and ammunition.

The day acknowledges the work and input of the Ordnance Factories in India that enhance the defence capabilities of the country. The factories produce a diverse array of defence gear, tanks, and small firearms, and significantly contribute to the success of India’s defence efforts.

India ranks among the most powerful nations globally in terms of possessing defence equipment. Production at India’s oldest Ordnance Factory, located in Cossipore, Kolkata, began on March 18, 1802. OFB ranks as the 37th biggest defence equipment producer globally, the 2nd largest in Asia, and the largest within India. It serves as an umbrella organisation for the ordnance factories and associated institutions and is presently a subordinate office under the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

History of Indian Ordnance Factories: The history and development of Indian Ordnance Factories is directly linked with the British reign in India. East India Company of England for their economic interest in India and to increase their political hold considered military hardware as a vital element. In 1775 British authorities accepted the establishment of the Board of Ordnance in Fort William, Kolkata.

This marks the official beginning of the Army Ordnance in India. They function under the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) which is under the administrative control of the Department of Defence Production of the MoD. In 1787, a gunpowder factory was established at Ishapore, which started production from 1791.

In 1801, a Gun Carriage Agency at Cossipore, Kolkata (presently known as Gun & Shell Factory, Cossipore) was established and production started on 18th March 1802. This is the first Industrial establishment of Ordnance Factories which has continued its existence till date. First of all, the first Ordnance Factories Day was celebrated on 15 March 1802.

Growth of Indian Ordnance Factories: The growth of the Ordnance Factories leading to its present setup has been continuous but in spurts. There were 18 ordnance factories before India became independent in 1947. There are 41 Factories (including two Factories at Nalanda and Korwa which are at the project stage) divided under five clusters or operating groups producing a range of arms, ammunition, weapons, armoured and infantry combat vehicles, and clothing items including parachutes for the defence services.

First, the Narendra Modi government reclassified 275 products manufactured by these factories as 'non-core' items and allowed the military to procure them from the open market, thereby forcing the Army to cut down purchases from ordnance factories by almost 50 per cent.

Importance of Indian Ordnance Factories: The IOFs play a vital role in the production, testing, logistics, research, development, and marketing of a comprehensive product range in the area of land, sea and air systems. It is the need of every country to have proper arms and ammunition for the security of the citizens. Popularly known as the Fourth Arm of Defence, the Ordnance Factories Board is one of the four arms of defence in the country, along with the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

India is poised to take on a role in regional and international security leadership, facing challenges from China and Pakistan, posing the risk of a two-front situation. Its military needs to be equipped with the finest technologies and defence equipment. The Day of the Ordnance Factories is crucial for the advancement of India's military. OFB also accomplished milestones such as the opening of a 12.7 mm Stabilized Remote Controlled Gun (SRCG) Assembly and Testing Facility and the introduction of a 14.5/20mm Anti Material Rifle.