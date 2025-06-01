Ordeal On Border: Elderly Woman 'Abandoned' In No Man's Land On Suspicion Of Being A Bangladeshi National

Golaghat: Unimaginable suffering and a multitude of troubles began for an elderly woman ever since she was picked up by the Assam police under suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national on May 25. Though Rahima Begum had been living in Sarupathar town in Assam's Golaghat district for years with proper documents, the sudden action by the security forces in the past few days led to her being branded as a Bangladeshi - a label that nearly cost her everything. Thus, fate thrust her into a nightmare that continued for several days till her family members finally met and submitted the relevant documents to the top police officials.

It is alleged that without thorough verification of her documents, she was sent to the Matia Detention Camp in Goalpara. Soon after, she was sent over by the Border Security Force (BSF) to a location at the Indo-Bangladesh border and left there - allegedly abandoned in a no man’s land.

The woman, who was already physically unwell and recovering from a recent operation, found herself in an impossible situation - caught between two nations, under constant threat from both sides. She narrated her harrowing ordeal, recalling how the personnel concerned hurled vulgar abuses and threatened to shoot her, even firing shots into the air. It was alleged that the Bangladeshi side had also beaten her along with many of those stranded along the border.

Giving details of her troubles, Rahima said, “They brought me from Sarupathar to Golaghat, then to the Dhubri border camp. I tried to escape, but they caught me again. At night, they left us at the Bangladesh border and they threatened to shoot us if we tried to return.”

“I was abandoned there saying I was a Bangladeshi. Then, we sat in the fields between the two countries, no one would take us in. If we moved, bullets rained down. I was beaten by Bangladeshi forces.”

Her daughter, Yasmina Begum, recounts how the family rushed with all valid documents, including ongoing legal case papers, to the police. Despite their pleas and proof of Rahima’s Indian citizenship, authorities ignored the documents and sent her across the border.

Yasmina said, “We begged them to let her take medicine as she was unwell after surgery, but they paid no attention. I tried to show the documents to the police, but they refused to see them. Later, with the help of advocates from Jorhat and Golaghat, we submitted her documents again to the Superintendent of Police. Finally, realizing the mistake, the police brought her back from the no man’s land and handed her over to the family.”

As of now, Rahima Begum is undergoing treatment at Sarupathar Hospital due to the trauma and physical abuse she suffered. Her family members are demanding strict action against those responsible for the suffering caused to her. They stressed the urgent need for sensitive handling of citizenship cases and respect for basic human rights.