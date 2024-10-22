UNESCO Accepts Orchha's Dossier for World Heritage Status

Orchha: Orchha, a historic town in Madhya Pradesh, is set to gain global recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Central government had sent a proposal to UNESCO to grant this status to Orchha, which is famous for the Ram Raja Temple. The World Heritage Committee has accepted the proposal for review, bringing the city a step closer to officially receiving the title. If approved, Orchha will join Khajuraho in making Madhya Pradesh proud on the world map.

Proposal Submitted to UNESCO’s Paris Office

Preparations are already underway in Orchha for the Ram Raja Lok project, which aims to further develop the area. Last week, Indian Ambassador Vishal Sharma submitted the proposal to the UNESCO office in Paris. The proposal was received by UNESCO Director Lazar Elundu Asomo and forwarded to the World Heritage Committee for detailed evaluation.

Hemant Goswami, a tourism expert from Orchha, shared that the Madhya Pradesh government’s efforts have led to the removal of Orchha from UNESCO’s tentative list and it is now being considered for permanent status. If all goes well, the official announcement will be made in 2028. Goswami believes this recognition will promote tourism and development across Bundelkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Principal Secretary of the Culture Department, Shiv Shekhar Shukla, expressed pride in Orchha’s historical and cultural significance. He credited the Madhya Pradesh government, the Government of India, and the Archaeological Survey of India for their efforts in achieving this milestone. The recognition, he said, would further enhance tourism in the region and attract visitors from across the globe.

Being recognised as a World Heritage Site will boost tourism, create jobs and promote development not just in Orchha, but also in nearby areas like Chanderi, Tikamgarh, and Devgarh. This status will encourage both domestic and international tourists to explore the region, benefiting Bundelkhand as a whole.