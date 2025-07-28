ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't Speak Pakistan's Language': Rijiju Appeals To Opposition As Parliament Gears Up To Discuss Ops Sindoor

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Ahead of the 16-hour-long discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday has appealed to the opposition not to speak in the language of Pakistan.

"I request the opposition, especially the Congress, not to do anything to harm India's interests and not speak Pakistan's language. We have to be mindful. We have to maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces," Rijiju said. The Union Minister stated that the opposition, including the Congress, should refrain from making any statements that could harm national interests.

"The Congress and the Opposition should not say anything that could harm the national interests. Whatever they speak against India is used by the Pakistanis and India's enemies outside," Rijiju said, adding, "It was the wish of the people of India that the PM decided to launch Operation Sindoor through the Indian Army. Today, the Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on the Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack."

Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. A fiery debate is expected to unfold in Parliament between top leaders from the ruling alliance and the opposition. Lok Sabha's listing for the Business for Monday, "Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam".