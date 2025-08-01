ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Protests Rock Rajya Sabha; Proceedings Adjourned For The Day

Opposition MPs protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday amid vociferous protests by Opposition members over the issue of Special Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The House could not function, and both the Zero Hour and Question Hour were washed out. The House was earlier adjourned soon after laying of papers within minutes.

When the House reassembled at 12 noon, there was no let up in the protests forcing the Chair to adjourn for the day. Some of the Opposition members even entered the Well and raised slogans against the SIR. The House will meet again on Monday. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion in the House in the SIR issue and the withdrawal of the EC's exercise which has come ahead of Assembly elections slated to be held later this year.

In the morning session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he received 30 adjournment notices under Rule 267 for discussion on SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, impact of the US decision to impose 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, and mass layoffs in Indian IT sector, among others. Harviansh said that since the notices do not conform to the detailed directions imparted by the Chair, the same were declined.

The Opposition was up on their feet protesting the Chair's decision, and several of them raised slogans and stood on the aisle. The Chair allowed Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) to speak, who urged the Chair to allow discussion on SIR. Harivansh said since the matter is sub judice, he cannot allow discussion on it.