'Vote Theft': Opposition Parties Likely To Bring Impeachment Motion Notice Against CEC

New Delhi: The 'vote theft' controversy is refusing to die down as opposition parties are now mulling an impeachment motion in the monsoon session of Parliament against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, sources said on Monday.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain also spoke on the matter and said that the party is ready to use all democratic tools, including an impeachment motion if needed, though no formal discussions have been held so far.

"If there is a need, we will use all the weapons of democracy under the rules. We have not had any discussions (about impeachment) as of now, but if needed, we can do anything," Hussain said.

A day earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar refuted all the recent "vote theft" claims made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the Election Commission of India (ECI) while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He termed allegations of bias by Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, an "insult" to the Constitution of India. CEC also asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either furnish a signed affidavit or apologise to the nation for his remarks.

"An affidavit will have to be given or an apology should be made to the country. Teesra koi vikalp nahi (There is no third option.) If the affidavit is not received within seven days, it means that all these allegations are baseless." CEC Kumar said while addressing the mediapersons.

Gandhi hit back at the CEC, alleging that the ECI is asking for an affidavit from him but doesn't from BJP MP Anurag Thakur when he makes the same allegations."

"The Election Commission asks for an affidavit from me. But when Anurag Thakur says the same thing that I am saying, it does not ask for an affidavit from him," Gandhi said.