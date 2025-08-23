‘Betrayal’, ‘Shamelessness’: Opposition Parties In Jammu Kashmir Criticise Govt Takeover Of Jamaat-Linked Schools

Srinagar: Opposition parties on Saturday reacted sharply to the Jammu and Kashmir government’s takeover of the management of the 215 schools linked to the banned socio-religious organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). Some termed it “betrayal” by the National Conference (NC)-led state government, while others called it the implementation of the ‘BJP’s agenda.’

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti termed it “another attack on the institutions in Jammu and Kashmir”. He also accused the ruling party of going “against its own people and implementing the BJP’s agenda’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I am linking it with culture and the identity of Jammu Kashmir because there are very few schools that provide regular education along with Islamic education,” she told the media here.

“First, the assets of Jamaat-e-Islami JeI were taken over, and it was banned, but people of Jammu and Kashmir had faith that once an elected government was formed, such attacks on our identity and institutions would stop,” she said. “That is the reason that the people gave around 50 seats to the National Conference and three MPs, including Ladakh…. But, unusually, such an order has now come from the government,” she said.

A security official stands guard outside a school at Wanabal Rawalpora, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. Teams of officials accompanied by police visited schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its Falah-e-Aam Trust across the 10 districts of Kashmir as the J-K government on Saturday took over their management. (PTI)

Mufti also alleged that Urdu “was being removed from government offices and school textbooks, and the NC government has remained silent.

“This time, it is a participant in the process. Unfortunately, they are going against their own people and implementing the BJP’s agenda,” she said.

People’s Conference (PC) chief Sajad Lone also slammed the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government on the issue, saying, “Shame and shamelessness have assumed new meanings in this government.”

“215 schools forcibly taken over by the J and K Government. And no prizes for guessing. The elected government has passed the order. Shame and shamelessness have assumed new meanings in this government. They are setting new standards in servility,” Lone wrote on X.

“Be under no illusions. This elected government is a party to all acts undertaken. Be it mailings or termination of employees, they are equal partners. They have been equal partners in the past. And they will be equal partners in the future. This is the A team. This was always the A team,” Lone said, referring to the name-calling by the NC while targeting his party during the assembly elections.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari termed the JeI schools’ takeover “deeply regrettable”.

“Although Jamaat-e-Islami has been banned since 2019, the LG administration refrained from taking over the management of FAT schools. Yet, the elected government, despite enjoying a strong public mandate, has chosen to do so,” Bukhari said in an X post.

He said one may have political and ideological differences with JeI, but it is “undeniable” that FAT schools have played a positive and commendable role in the education sector over the decades. He demanded that the government immediately cancel its decision.

The Justice and Development Front (JDF), JK, the party formed by the members of the banned Jamaat, also denounced the government's move, terming it a “painful reminder” of the NC’s “history of betrayal”.

“Today, the future of thousands of students and the livelihoods of countless teachers stand threatened. To snatch what belongs to the people under the guise of authority may appear as power, but in truth, it is nothing more than a deep wound on justice and an unforgivable insult to public trust,” it wrote on X.

It “strongly” urged the authorities to revoke “this arbitrary ban” and ensure that every child in Jammu and Kashmir has access to uninterrupted education.

On the contrary, the BJP welcomed the government's decision to take control of 215 schools that were earlier run by JeM and Falah Aam Trust (FAT).

The J&K spokesperson of the party, Altaf Thakur, termed the step as “crucial” and said that it should prevent separatist thinking among the youth.

However, Thakur said that the education minister was “reluctant” to implement the decision. “The decision has been taken in the national interest, as this move will ensure a positive and safe educational environment for thousands of students,” Thakur said.

“With this move, more than 51,000 children have been saved from falling prey to separatist ideology. Instead, they will now get opportunities to specialise in education, sports, technology and other fields and contribute to the development of the nation,” he said.

On Friday, the UT government ordered the takeover of the managing committees of 215 schools allegedly affiliated with the JeI and its affiliate FAT.

According to government order No. 578-JK(Edu) of 2025, the decision follows adverse reports from intelligence agencies that identified these institutions as directly or indirectly linked with the banned outfit.

Anantnag: Police personnel at a school, in Anantnag, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday began the process of taking over the management of 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) its Falah-e-Aam Trust, officials said. (PTI)

“The Intelligence Agencies have identified a number of schools which were found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Islami (JeI)/Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT),” the order said.

“The validity of managing committees of 215 such schools has expired or has been reported adversely upon by the intelligence agencies,” it added.

Senior NC leader and Education Minister Sakina Itoo said the decision was taken following the request from parents and teachers, saying that the future of their children was at stake, as CID verification of the management committee of about 221 schools came as negative.

“Due to an adverse CID report, the students of 10th and 12th classes had to face problems at the time of board examinations and registration. Since the term of the management committees of the Falah-e-Aam Trust schools had expired, we have decided that the principal of the nearest government higher secondary school will take charge of the said schools as the in-charge of these schools for three months to save the future of the students of these schools,” she said.