ETV Bharat / bharat

Several Opposition MPs Walk Out of Joint Committee Meeting on Waqf Bill

Opposition MPs walked out of the meeting of the parliamentary panel hearing a presentation from the Ministry of Minority Affairs on the Waqf Bill.

author img

By PTI

Published : 31 minutes ago

Opposition MPs walked out of the meeting of the parliamentary panel hearing a presentation from the Ministry of Minority Affairs on the Waqf Bill.
Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: Several opposition MPs on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the joint committee on the Waqf Bill, alleging derogatory remarks against them by a BJP member.

Opposition members, including Kalyan Banerjee, Gaurav Gogoi, A Raja, Mohamed Abdulla and Arvind Sawant, stormed out of the meeting of the parliamentary panel, which was hearing a presentation from representatives of the Ministry of Minority Affairs on the bill.

The opposition members rejoined the meeting after staying away for nearly one hour. However, BJP members claimed that the opposition members were abusing the chairman of the committee Jagadambika Pal.

This is the second consecutive day when opposition members have walked out of the meeting following differences.

New Delhi: Several opposition MPs on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the joint committee on the Waqf Bill, alleging derogatory remarks against them by a BJP member.

Opposition members, including Kalyan Banerjee, Gaurav Gogoi, A Raja, Mohamed Abdulla and Arvind Sawant, stormed out of the meeting of the parliamentary panel, which was hearing a presentation from representatives of the Ministry of Minority Affairs on the bill.

The opposition members rejoined the meeting after staying away for nearly one hour. However, BJP members claimed that the opposition members were abusing the chairman of the committee Jagadambika Pal.

This is the second consecutive day when opposition members have walked out of the meeting following differences.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JOINT COMMITTEE MEETINGWAQF BILL MEET OPPOSITION WALKOUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.