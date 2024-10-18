ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition MPs Threatening Jagadambika Pal, Witness At Waqf Panel Meet: Tejasvi To LS Speaker

New Delhi: BJP leader Tejasvi Surya has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging some opposition members threatened Jagadambika Pal, the chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, and a witness during a sitting of the panel, and also tore up documents.

Surya, a two-term MP from Bengaluru South, claimed the opposition members resorted to unparliamentary behaviour on October 14, when the Committee had called former Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman Anwar Manipaddy to hear his views on the Waqf land "scam" in Karnataka.

The BJP leader's missive to the Speaker came days after the opposition members' letter to the Lok Sabha presiding officer alleging "gross violation of parliamentary code of conduct" by Pal during the meeting of the parliamentary panel.

In his letter to Birla, Surya said, "During his deposition, Shri Manippadi discussed a report he submitted in 2012 during his tenure. This report alleges large-scale encroachment or sale of approximately 2,000 acres of Waqf land, valued at around Rs. 2 lakh crore, to private entities, implicating certain leaders of the Indian National Congress."