EC’s Job Is Not To Attack Opposition: Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle with the Election Commission (EC) over allegations of 'vote theft' and electoral manipulations, All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday said that the poll panel's job is not to hit out at the Opposition.

Speaking at a press conference at Constitution Club in New Delhi, "EC's job is not to attack the Opposition parties. By avoiding questions raised by Opposition, the poll panel is actually running away from its responsibilities." She also termed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's press conference on yesterday as "absolutely shameful display of puppetry."

During the press conference on Sunday, Kumar had accused the political parties of spreading lies and misinformation.

Responding to CEC's accusations, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged, "Instead of providing answers, the EC raised questions about the political parties. The EC was supposed to answer some questions like why was the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process introduced in such a hurry? With elections just three months away, what was the reason for introducing SIR without consulting Opposition parties? Most importantly, where did the large number of voters in Maharashtra come from between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections? None of these were answered.”

He further said that the right to vote is the most important right granted by the Constitution and it is the EC's responsibility to ensure it. "Our democracy depends entirely on the voting rights of the ordinary people. The protection of this right lies with the EC. However, when the country’s political parties are asking important questions to the poll panel it is unable to respond. The EC is trying to shrug off its responsibility,” he said.

Hitting out at the CEC on the issue of submitting affidavits on alleged voter theft, Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP) said, “During the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections when Akhilesh Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party’s votes were manipulated, the EC issued a notice asking him to provide details through an affidavit.”

“The SP provided affidavits from several voters, but till date, the EC has not taken any action on even a single complaint. In 2024, during the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, they changed the Booth Level Officers (BLOs). We lodged a complaint about this as well, but again no action was taken,” Yadav complained.

Criticising the EC, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “Our strength comes from the Constitution, so I want to tell the CEC that EC is not synonymous with the Constitution but rather it is born from it.”

DMK leader Trichi Siva, alleged that the CEC did not give any clarification but raised many questions. “CEC has not given any clarification or comment about the Supreme Court's directive that asked the poll panel to publish details of all 65 lakh voters whose names were removed from the electoral rolls.”