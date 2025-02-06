ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Moves Adjournment Motion Over Deportation Of 104 Indian Nationals By US

New Delhi: The proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday began with Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on the deportation issue. However, shortly after the proceedings began, both Houses were adjourned to meet at 12 noon. The adjournment came amidst the growing uproar from Opposition MPs over the government's handling of the 'inhumane' deportation of 104 Indians.

Before the session resumed today, several opposition MPs moved multiple motions in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the recent deportation of 104 Indian nationals by the United States government.

Congress MP K C Venugopal moved an adjournment motion, urging the government to clarify its stance on the deportations and outline diplomatic measures to ensure the dignified treatment of deported individuals. His motion emphasised the need for stronger policies to curb illegal migration, dismantle human trafficking networks, and create structural legal pathways for employment boards.

"This crisis underscores the urgency of transparent migration frameworks to protect Indians from such predicaments in the future. The government must act decisively to safeguard those affected and upload India's diplomatic credibility," Venugopal stated in his motion.

Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, also moved an adjournment motion, highlighting concerns over the inhumane treatment of deported Indians. "This House must urgently address the issue to prevent further dehumanisation of our people and to uphold the dignity of every Indian, both at home and abroad," Gogoi's motion stated.

He also raised concerns about India's diplomatic posture on human rights, stating that while the immediate issue concerns the treatment of Indian citizens abroad, it also reflects broader concerns about the government's response to such incidents.