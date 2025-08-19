ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition May Declare VP Candidate After Meet At Kharge's Residence On Tuesday

New Delhi: Opposition parties are likely to declare their joint vice-presidential candidate on Tuesday after another round of meetings, in what is likely to be a "south versus south" contest for the second-highest constitutional post in the country.

Several opposition leaders met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence here on Monday evening and discussed names for their joint candidate for the vice-president's post. Certain names were suggested, including some from Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh reached out to the leaders of some opposition parties, including Kharge, who is the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, for unanimously electing the new vice-president and sought their support for C P Radhakrishnan's candidature.

However, sources said the opposition is likely to contest the September 9 vice-presidential election by fielding a joint candidate. It wants to field a non-political face who has national standing and stature for the second-top constitutional position.

The sources said senior DMK leaders have proposed the name of an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist, who hails from Tamil Nadu and is well respected, for the vice-president's post. The Congress is on board for this candidature.

The name of senior DMK leader Tiruchi Siva is also doing the rounds, but discussions are yet to be held with other opposition leaders regarding this.

Siva, however, refused to comment, saying his leadership will take a call on the issue. NDA nominee Radhakrishnan hails from Tamil Nadu, which will go to polls in 2026.