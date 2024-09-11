ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Leaders Slam RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For His Remarks On Shivaji Maharaj

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Leaders of the Opposition Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) have hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th century Maratha Warrior King.

Addressing a function in Pune on September 9, Bhagwat said, "Shivaji Maharaj fought against the British and a festival was started at Raigad and (Lokmanya) Tilak found his mausoleum. Rabindranath Tagore also wrote a poem on Shivaji Maharaj. In the south, actor Ganesan was identified as Shivaji Ganesan, as he played the role of Shivaji Maharaj."

Reacting to his statement, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad in a post on X, said, "Mohan Bhagwatji, it is not written in any page of history that the tomb of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was discovered by Tilak. As a matter of fact, there is no disagreement among historians regarding the discovery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's mausoleum at Raigad by Mahatma Jotiba Phule."

"He found this tomb with great difficulty. Mahatma Phule was also harassed by the manuvadas there while searching for this tomb hidden in the bushes. But, in spite of these humanists, Chhatrapati Shivaraya's tomb was arranged by Mahatma Jotiba Phule alone! What you say is what we call a distortion of history," added Awhad, a former Maharashtra Minister.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also said that Bhagwat's statement was misleading.