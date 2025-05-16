Former Union Minister P Chidambaram Says INDIA Bloc Seems 'Frail,' BJP A Formidable Machinery

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram has asserted that the Opposition's Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) future is not so bright, and it seems "frail".

The Congress veteran, however, categorically said that if the INDIA alliance is totally intact he would be very happy. Chidambaram expressed his remarks on the occasion of launching a book titled 'Contesting Democratic Deficit: An Inside Story of the 2024 Elections’, by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Mrityunjay Singh Yadav at the India International Centre in the national capital.

"The future is not so bright as Mrityunjay Singh Yadav said. He seemed to feel that the INDIA alliance is still intact. I am not sure, it's only Salman Khurshid who can answer, because he was part of the negotiating team of the INDIA alliance,” he said.

Notably, Khurshid was part of the Congress panel which discussed seat sharing with the other parties of the INDIA bloc in the 2024 general elections. Referring to the Opposition bloc, Chidambaram said, "If the INDIA alliance is totally intact, I would be very happy. But it seems frail. It can be put together, still, there is time."

He stated that based on his experience and understanding of history, no political party is as formidably organised as the BJP, possessing strength in every department that distinguishes it from other political entities when facing its machinery. The former union minister said, "Behind which (BJP) there are two machines which control all the machinery of India."

"From the Election Commission of India to the lowest police station in India. They are able to control or sometimes capture these institutions. Its a formidable machinery as much as can be allowed in democracy," he said.

Chidambaram said, "We are not a full-fledged democracy. We are an electoral democracy, and the best result of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is that nobody can undermine elections in India. You can interfere with the elections. You can tinker with elections. But, you can't get rid of elections."

The Congress leadership has been accusing the saffron party of capturing all the institutions across the country and attacking the Constitution.