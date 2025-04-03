ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Hails SC Directive To Stay Activity On 400-Acre Land Parcel In Hyderabad

Students of the University of Hyderabad raise slogans during their protest demanding the removal of police personnel and earth-moving machinery from the campus, in Hyderabad ( PTI )

Hyderabad: The opposition BJP and BRS, which are vehemently opposing the Telangana government’s move to develop IT infrastructure on 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here, welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay on the issue on Thursday.

Telangana's plan to develop IT infrastructure on the 400-acre land has sparked protests from UoH student groups, while BRS and BJP continue to oppose the state government’s move.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court directed that "no activity of any sort," except for the protection of trees, should be undertaken by the Telangana government on the land next to the university.

Calling tree felling in the state a "very serious matter," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said the interim report placed before it by the registrar of the Telangana High Court depicted an "alarming picture."

"We welcome the verdict of the Honorable Supreme Court imposing a stay on the environmental destruction being carried out by the Telangana government in the Kancha Gachibowli area of Hyderabad,” Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said in the national capital.