Opposition Claims Sec 44(3) Of DPDP Act Destroys RTI, Seeks Repeal

New Delhi: Opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday demanded repeal of Section 44 (3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP), contending that it destroys the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

At a joint press conference here, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said over 120 MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have signed a joint memorandum for the repeal of this section, and it will be submitted to Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The press conference was attended by MM Abdulla (DMK), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), John Brittas (CPI-M), Javed Ali Khan (SP) and Naval Kishor (RJD).

Civil rights activists have opposed the Section 44 (3) of the DPDP Act that seeks to substitute Section 8 (1)(j) of the RTI Act, 2005, Gogoi said.