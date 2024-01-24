Opposition alleges YSRCP conspiracy behind deletion of 30 lakh votes in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati : Many doubts have cropped up about the latest final voter lists released by the Central Election Commission. During the year from January 6, 2023 to January 22, 2024, about 30 lakh votes were removed from the list. Almost half of these votes - 14.26 lakh - belonged to the migrants but concerns arose over the alleged deletion of the votes of opposition supporters under this guise.

Usually the deletion of votes pertain to the deceased persons and those coming under duplication for having more than one vote. On the contrary, there are suspicions about the unusual number of votes being removed in the name of immigration, and that too when the general elections are going to be held in the next 2-3 months.

Between January 6, 2022, and January 5, 2023, a total of 11,23,829 votes were deleted in all the categories. Out of that, 1,11,578 lakh votes (9.92 percent) were deleted in the name of migration. But last year, over 47.53 percent of total deleted votes were removed in the name of migration. Do all those deleted votes really belong to immigrants? There are no answers to such questions.

Sources said that the ruling YSRCP orchestrated a state-wide criminal conspiracy to file Form-7 applications with false details to eliminate votes of opposition voters and neutrals. Based on these applications, the opposition is expressing concern that votes are being deleted without a thorough investigation. Complaints are being made to the Election Commission from time to time. If anyone sees that votes are being removed at an unusual rate in the name of migration, it seems that the opposition's concern is true.

The criminal conspiracy to eliminate the votes of opposition supporters is done on a large scale in the Parchur constituency in Bapatla district. A total of 13,588 votes were deleted there. To remove any name from the voter list, the authorities should give prior notice to the concerned person or their family members. Their votes should be questioned and removed if the answer is not reasonable. However, there are complaints that the leaders, volunteers, and some BLOs colluded and deleted the votes without giving notice to the voters belonging to the opposition supporters in many constituencies.

Those who temporarily migrated to different areas mainly for education and employment, and returned to their native villages were identified and their names were removed from voter lists. Although the opposition has often raised objections that there are many irregularities and errors in the draft list, the Election Commission has not resolved the issue.

The Election Commission, which received complaints about deletion of a large number of votes in the name of migration, did not make any corrections in the final list. The names of the dead keep appearing in the voter lists while those who are eligible in all respects and applied for vote did not get a place in the list. Bogus votes continue in Tirupati and Chandragiri constituencies. Some names were removed from the list despite having qualifications. The final list consists of names of people who do not exist.