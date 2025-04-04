ETV Bharat / bharat

Oppn Free To Move Court But Refrain From 'Provoking' Minorities On Waqf Bill: BJP

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is completely constitutional, and if the Opposition wants, they may challenge it in court.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is completely constitutional, and if the Opposition wants, they may challenge it in court.
File Photo: Ravi Shankar Prasad in the Lok Sabha (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said the Opposition may challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament in court if they want, but they should refrain from indulging in "petty politics" of appeasement and "provoking" minority community members on the issue.

The BJP's remarks came after the Congress said it will "very soon" challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed in Parliament in the Supreme Court. The main opposition party also said it will continue to resist the Modi government's "assaults" on the principles, provisions and practices enshrined in the Constitution.

"Some legal experts in Congress are repeatedly saying that it (the Bill) is unconstitutional and they will approach the court. Let them go to court. Nobody is stopping them," senior BJP leader and former Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters in the Parliament complex.

"They had gone to court on the issue of triple talaq. They also tried to stop the construction of the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi. They even called (scrapping of) Article 370 unconstitutional," Prasad said.

The Waqf Bill is "completely constitutional", the BJP leader said, adding that the Constitution stipulates that the government can enact laws for the progress of women and the backward society.

The Bill seeks to ensure the welfare of Muslims, including women, Prasad said. "Given the mischief they do for vote bank politics, the country is not going to listen to them," he added.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma said it is the duty of the opposition parties to accept the Bill as it has been passed by Parliament, and refrain from "provoking" the minority community members on the issue.

It is up to the opposition to decide whether they want to approach the Supreme Court or take to the streets on the issue, the former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said. "The opposition should refrain from indulging in petty politics," Sharma added.

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said the Opposition may challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament in court if they want, but they should refrain from indulging in "petty politics" of appeasement and "provoking" minority community members on the issue.

The BJP's remarks came after the Congress said it will "very soon" challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed in Parliament in the Supreme Court. The main opposition party also said it will continue to resist the Modi government's "assaults" on the principles, provisions and practices enshrined in the Constitution.

"Some legal experts in Congress are repeatedly saying that it (the Bill) is unconstitutional and they will approach the court. Let them go to court. Nobody is stopping them," senior BJP leader and former Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters in the Parliament complex.

"They had gone to court on the issue of triple talaq. They also tried to stop the construction of the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi. They even called (scrapping of) Article 370 unconstitutional," Prasad said.

The Waqf Bill is "completely constitutional", the BJP leader said, adding that the Constitution stipulates that the government can enact laws for the progress of women and the backward society.

The Bill seeks to ensure the welfare of Muslims, including women, Prasad said. "Given the mischief they do for vote bank politics, the country is not going to listen to them," he added.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma said it is the duty of the opposition parties to accept the Bill as it has been passed by Parliament, and refrain from "provoking" the minority community members on the issue.

It is up to the opposition to decide whether they want to approach the Supreme Court or take to the streets on the issue, the former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said. "The opposition should refrain from indulging in petty politics," Sharma added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OPPN MOVE SC ON WAQF BILLWAQF AMENDMENT BILLBJP ON OPPN MOVE SC WAQF BILL

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.