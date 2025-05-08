Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

By Varnit Gupta

Lucknow: Amid the constant flare-up of tensions between India and Pakistan, in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces wiped out nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakar tells, in an exlsuive interview to ETV Bharat, that the operation was just in time and was carried out with an well-hatched plan and an utmost precision. It not only proved India's right to respond to the global fora, but also exposed Pakistan's nurturing of terrorist camps. Excerpts:

Q. How do you assess the success of Operation Sindoor, both in terms of its tactical execution and strategic messaging? How different was this operation from the previous strikes?

Kakar: You had to retaliate after what happened in Pahalgam. No country would accept a terror attack of this nature, especially when you target innocent civilians and do not respond. At the same time, the response has to be calibrated; it has to be well-timed with precise selection of targets. You have to be fully prepared for the response. The Government of India (GoI) took time to get everything in place and executed it in a planned manner.

A major response of this nature has to be short, swift and devastating, and you can't afford any collateral damage because that will send an error which the world will look to. So everything has to be precise. It takes time to plan and choose the right kind of weapons to be used in the operation. This was a combined effort of the Army and the Air Force. The Indian Air Force unleashed its latest weaponry, all of which are precision-guided and aimed to hit the target with zero error. The operation lasted for 25 minutes, and the desired result was achieved.

The GoI issued a statement briefing about the action, claiming it was calibrated, in which only terrorist camps were destroyed and not a single Pakistani army camp was touched. From 2001 to 2014, the only response of the GoI to terror strikes was 'Kadi Ninda' (strong condemnation). Previously, we wanted the world to apply pressure on Pakistan to pull back from terrorism, and our government only commented and criticised, which emboldened Pakistan, and the result was a multitude of strikes coming in — from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack to the blast in Delhi and a plethora of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Secondly, the world scenario was vastly different, the US forces were in Afghanistan, which secured the western border of Pakistan. The US was also in need of the Karachi Port and Pakistan's airspace. After 2014, the first terror attack was in an army base camp in Uri. India retaliated with cross-border operations by its special forces. Pakistan was able to hide the losses, but the impact lasted for three years. India again struck back after the dastardly Pulwama attack with a surgical strike on Balakot. However, Pakistan challenged our evidence and claimed that the strike was on a madrasa and only a few civilians were killed. But this time, we have shown Pakistan and the rest of the world that we can mount precision strikes by eliminating specific terrorist camps without any collateral damage. If we take a look at Operation Sindoor's press briefings, the defence officials have presented images and video evidence of every strike. So, now there is no scope left for Pakistan to deny.

Q. What implications do you foresee in its aftermath — politically, militarily, and diplomatically?

Kakar: This is part of the overall strategy. The government suspended the Indus Water Treaty, isolated Pakistan globally, put economic pressure on Pakistan and broke Pakistan's drug nexus, which was infecting India. And now, this military action sends a clear message that we will not stop here. The use of the military, along with all other strategies, is necessary at this time because we have done limited damage, and we can do a lot more. Pakistan has to understand it was just a trailer, and we can do this in the future as well because we have money, ammunition and oil.

Q. One of the most notable targets was Bahawalpur, located approximately 100 kilometres inside Pakistani territory. Does this indicate a shift in India's operational depth and send a strong message to Pakistan on our capability to strike deep?

Kakar: As we heard the statement of the defence spokesperson that the Indian fighter aircraft did not need to go inside the border of Pakistan, as it destroyed the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed located 100 kilometres away in Bahawalpur, with the help of their most advanced missile system. The IAF used long-range missiles, which have a range of 300 to 400 kilometres, to destroy these bases.

Q. Pakistan has claimed that it shot down five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales. How credible are these claims, and how should they be interpreted in the broader context of information warfare and psychological operations?

Kakar: The videos of crashed aircraft being shown by Pakistan, citing social media, are old and of aircraft that crashed during training. Not only this, some videos have also been morphed using artificial intelligence. The Indian government has also not accepted the involvement of any aircraft in the action. Has there been any news of any injury to any of our air force pilots? You should understand that Pakistan will do something to salvage its face loss. The people of Pakistan are also ashamed of their army, which in reality controls the government. The Pakistan Army also knows that attacking India will not be so easy. So all these tricks are being adopted to evade humiliation. That is why the story started from two and gradually reached five planes. The people of Pakistan are doing a fact check of the photos which is running in the Pakistani media.

Q. Indian defence officials stated in a press briefing that the strikes were limited to terrorist infrastructure — including camps, training facilities and launchpads — associated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. How important is the intelligence input in performing such coordinated operations?

Kakar: To carry out such an operation, good coordination is required. When we use weapons with precision targeting capability, the margin of error is very less, so it is very important to have accurate information. And we get this information from intelligence, satellite images and agents sharing intel from the enemy country. This was a huge combined operation, in which everyone's role and coordination were important. From planning to execution, the margin of error was almost negligible.

Q. With Operation Sindoor now over, what could be the likely next steps for the government? Do you foresee a potential military or non-military response from Pakistan?

Kakar: Currently, we have told them that we are not interested in escalating this further. The foreign ministers and National Security Advisors (NSA) of both countries are in touch to de-escalate the situation. Everything hinges on the next move by Pakistan.

Q. Pakistan is projecting India's actions as an act of aggression and an imposition of war. Do you think this narrative could help Islamabad garner sympathy or diplomatic support from Western nations or international fora?

Kakar: As Pakistan tries to garner support from Western countries, we haven't seen any country showing any support to it in the past 24 hours. Nothing has come because India has already projected its intent behind the strike.

Q. Post-operation, India reportedly briefed diplomats from several countries about the objectives and outcomes of Operation Sindoor. What strategic purpose does such diplomatic outreach serve following a military operation?

Kakar: India has strongly conveyed that it will not accept terrorism. It's clear that if any strike is mounted on its soil, it will hit back. Moreover, for national security, India will not compromise, and it will do what is necessary to handle the situation. There is no comment from our Prime Minister, whereas his Pakistani counterpart is all over the screen, screaming and howling. However, while briefing the diplomats, India must have given proof of Pakistan's involvement in nurturing terrorist organisations on its soil.