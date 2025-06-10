ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Was Biggest Action Taken Against Terrorism In Indian History: Rajnath

Dehradun: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Pahalgam terror strike was not just an attack on our people but also an assault on the social unity of India, as he asserted that Operation Sindoor carried out in retaliation was the "biggest action" taken against terrorism in India's history.

In his address at an event in Dehradun, he also said that terrorists killed people in Pahalgam asking their religion but "we didn't ask their 'dharm' (religion) but hit back seeing their 'karm' (deeds)". Singh said in the last 11 years, the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has bolstered the circle of national security.

"On every matter related to national security, we have changed both attitude and way of action of the government. The world saw this change during the recent Operation Sindoor," he said. On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir.