Pakistan Targeting Civilians, Resorting To Misinformation Campaign; Indian Retaliation With Min Collateral Damage: MEA

"Pak claims of attacking and destroying various installations are completely false."

Pakistan Targets Civilians, Resorting To Misinformation Campaign; Indian Retaliation With Min Collateral Damage: MEA
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi at a Ministry of External Affairs press briefing on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 11:23 AM IST

New Delhi: Pakistan targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure and is resorting to a misinformation campaign in response to India's calculated attacks on terror targets, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Saturday.

In a press briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, Vikram Misri, flanked by Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, said that India has ensured minimum collateral damage in its retaliation.

According to Colonel Sophia Qureshi, after 01:40 am on Saturday, several attacks were conducted by Pakistan, mainly targeting civilian infrastructure using high-speed missiles.

"Pakistan made false narratives of attacking Indian vital installations, drone storage and others. Their claims of attacking and destroying various installations are completely false," she added.

