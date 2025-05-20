'Operation Sindoor' To Be Part Of Madrasa Syllabus In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: 'Operation Sindoor' is set to be included in the syllabus of madrasas across Uttarakhand. Following which, students of the madrasas will learn how the Indian armed forces destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, on April 22.

Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, president of Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board, has taken this decision after holding a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi recently.

After returning from the meeting, Qasmi said, "Students studying in the madrasas of Uttarakhand will be told about the valiant stories of bravery by the Indian soldiers. In the coming time, a whole chapter will be dedicated to 'Operation Sindoor', where it will be taught how and why this operation started and how our soldiers destroyed terrorists. This has also been told to the Defence Minister."

According to Qasmi, if children read stories of the bravery of our soldiers, it will foster patriotism among them. Recently, he met many educationists and it was decided to make students aware of 'Operation Sindoor'. The Madrasa Education Board is going to work in this direction, he said.

If the board managed to include 'Operation Sindoor' in the syllabus of madrasas then Uttarakhand will be the first state to teach students about this military action.