Operation Sindoor: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Warns Of Strict Action Against Those Spreading False Info On Social Media

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber ​​Security Bureau (TSCSB) on Thursday warned those spreading misinformation about the 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian armed forces to mount precision strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. It said stringent action will be taken against those spreading fake news and false propaganda on the operation.

The bureau has been made clear that action will be taken even if false propaganda is posted on social media, and every social media activity of suspicious users is being closely monitored. It advised citizens to send the details of those who have shared such messages through the WhatsApp number 8712672222.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed police officials to remain on high alert and detain Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the state. He also instructed them to implement security measures at all army and navy establishments and to raise security at all defence establishments in the city.

Reddy, who held a review meeting in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor', instructed officials to cancel leaves of employees of all departments which engage in emergency services and step up surveillance and enhance security in all district headquarters and sensitive areas, an official release said.

Reddy also asked officials to tighten security at all foreign consulates in Hyderabad and enhance security measures at all IT companies, besides keeping a close eye on the movements of history sheeters and old criminals.

"The CM ordered police officials to detain Pakistan and Bangladesh nationals who are residing illegally. A communication system should be established in the command and control centre. Strict action will be taken against those who disturb peace and security," the release said.