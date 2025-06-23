ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Succeeded In Injecting Fear In Minds Of Terrorists: Rajnath

Union Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing an event held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, said that India's Operation Sindoor achieved all objectives.

Operation Sindoor Succeeded In Injecting Fear In Minds Of Terrorists: Rajnath
File photo of Rajnath Singh (PTI)
By PTI

Published : June 23, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India's Operation Sindoor achieved all objectives and succeeded in "injecting fear" in the minds of terrorists. He was addressing a gathering at an event held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex.

Singh released a curated collection of 51 speeches by President Droupadi Murmu delivered by her during her second year in office. In his address, Singh lauded Murmu and said he considered this book -- 'Wings to Our Hopes, Volume 2' -- a "document for scripting India's future".

This volume follows its predecessor in chronicling the evolving discourse on governance, inclusivity and national aspirations, officials said. Singh in his address also made a reference to Operation Sindoor launched by India in May in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Operation Sindoor achieved all objectives, he said. It also succeeded in injecting fear into the minds of terrorists, the defence minister said.

