Operation Sindoor Shows India's Strength Under PM Modi’s Decisive Leadership: JP Nadda

Jaipur: BJP National President J P Nadda on Saturday said that Operation Sindoor has displayed that the country feels proud and secure under the “decisive leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also asserted that India’s strength, as well as its military capability, was demonstrated after the operation.
“Under Prime Minister Modi, the nation feels proud and safe. The country today is moving forward with new definitions and dimensions of national security,” he said, addressing party workers during his one-day visit to Jaipur. “Pakistan's surrender is proof of the strength of our army and the leadership capacity of Prime Minister Modi.”
“Be it surgical strikes, air strikes or Operation Sindoor – India has made it clear that if anyone dares to harm us, the answer will be given by entering their territory,” Nadda said.
He also congratulated the armed forces and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for what he called a "new era of bold and clear national security policy".
Questioning Pakistan’s hostile intentions, the Union minister said that Operation Sindoor was not over and will continue. “If necessary, the army will show its prowess even further,” he said, adding that the operation’s success reflects India's strategic resolve and the bravery of its armed forces.
Earlier today, Nadda, along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, attended the ‘Women Empowerment Conference’ organised on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in Jaipur. The duo also flagged off the 150 Kalika units of the Rajasthan Police.
Nadda also distributed cash assistance funds among beneficiaries under various schemes. At least 1,800 women were given loans under the Lakhpati Didi Loan Scheme, while 32,755 girls received assistance under the Lado Incentive Scheme.
Additionally, 17,000 girls were given ST pre-matric scholarships, 152 girls were given pre-matric scholarships for cleaners and 19,183 girls were transferred under the Balika Distant Shiksha Yojana for fee reimbursement.
Similarly, 6489 girls were given the Gargi Award and Padmakshi Award, besides assistance under the Girl Child Education Promotion Scheme.
Under the Kalibai Bhil Medhavi Chhatra Scooty Yojana, 2000 scooty girls were distributed. Apart from this, the Garbh Ki Pathshala Yojana, Swasth Nari Chetna Abhiyan, and Gestational Diabetes Management Program in the first phase were launched at 4125 institutions selected in 10 districts. A digital coffee book on the National Tobacco Control Program was also released during this.
