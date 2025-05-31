ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Shows India's Strength Under PM Modi’s Decisive Leadership: JP Nadda

Jaipur: BJP National President J P Nadda on Saturday said that Operation Sindoor has displayed that the country feels proud and secure under the “decisive leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also asserted that India’s strength, as well as its military capability, was demonstrated after the operation.

“Under Prime Minister Modi, the nation feels proud and safe. The country today is moving forward with new definitions and dimensions of national security,” he said, addressing party workers during his one-day visit to Jaipur. “Pakistan's surrender is proof of the strength of our army and the leadership capacity of Prime Minister Modi.”

“Be it surgical strikes, air strikes or Operation Sindoor – India has made it clear that if anyone dares to harm us, the answer will be given by entering their territory,” Nadda said.

He also congratulated the armed forces and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for what he called a "new era of bold and clear national security policy".

Questioning Pakistan’s hostile intentions, the Union minister said that Operation Sindoor was not over and will continue. “If necessary, the army will show its prowess even further,” he said, adding that the operation’s success reflects India's strategic resolve and the bravery of its armed forces.