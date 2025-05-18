ETV Bharat / bharat

'Operation Sindoor' Showcase Calibrated, Tri Services Response Against Terror: Centre

Left to right; Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Military Operations Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Maj. Gen. SS Sharda addressing a press conference in New Delhi ( AP )

New Delhi: Days before seven different groups of all-party delegations depart for global outreach over India’s stand against terrorism, the Central government on Sunday reiterated that ‘Operation Sindoor’ showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

“Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan,” the government said in a statement. The government said that India’s ability to project strength across land, sea, and air is no longer theoretical—it is structured, synchronised, and deeply integrated.

“The nation’s tri-services architecture now operates as a cohesive force. As modern threats blur traditional boundaries, this integrated posture ensures that whether confronting aggression on the high Himalayas, securing maritime frontiers, or neutralising aerial intrusions, India stands ready, resilient, and united,” the government said.

In an age of multi-domain warfare, where threats evolve faster than borders shift, India's national security architecture has demonstrated the strength of jointness and strategic foresight.

“Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose,” it said.

It said that eight major government led coordination efforts among the armed forces, including creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Integrated Theatre Commands (ITCs), creation of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Act, 2023, Joint Logistics Nodes (JLNs), joint training courses, seminars & exercises, technology integration & network-centric warfare and ‘Year of Defence Reforms’ – 2025 were the major factors behind such a massive strike against terror.

Multi-agency intelligence

The multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India’s retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage. Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm.

“In the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UAV attacks targeting key Indian air bases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India’s comprehensive and multilayered air defence architecture,” the government said.

The Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS) also facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains.

“In every single domain of 'Operation Sindoor', there was operational synergy between the forces and was fully supported by the government, agencies and departments,” the government said.

Operation across land, air and sea

The operation unfolded across land, air, and sea, a seamless demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

“The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a crucial role in delivering precision strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan. It conducted high-impact air operations on targets such as the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base,” the statement read.