Operation Sindoor Reflects PM's Firm Political Will, Precise Intelligence Of Agencies: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurated a multi agency centre in Delhi. He lauded Operation Sindoor, which destroyed nine terror hubs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Operation Sindoor is a unique symbol of Primw Minister's firm political will
File Photo: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : May 16, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST

Updated : May 16, 2025 at 5:45 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Operation Sindoor was a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm political will, precise intelligence gathering by various agencies and unmatched strike capability of the country's armed forces. He said this after inaugurating an upgraded multi agency centre in Delhi for intelligence sharing among various agencies.

"Operation Sindoor is a unique symbol of Prime Minister Modi's firm political will, the precise intelligence of our agencies and the unmatched strike capability of our three armed forces," Shah said. The multi agency centre, under the Intelligence Bureau, was created in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks with an aim to share timely inputs among various stakeholders involved in law enforcement.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to stop military actions. India has, however, made it clear it has merely paused its operation and its future actions will be guided by Pakistan's conduct. Modi had said Operation Sindoor was India's new policy against terrorism and the country's unwavering pledge for justice.

"It is the new normal. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan and the future will depend on their behaviour," Modi had said in a 22-minute address. Modi had also sternly warned Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and sent a clear message to the world: terror and trade, terror and talks cannot go together.

