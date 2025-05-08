ETV Bharat / bharat

Leaves Cancelled, Schools Shut As Punjab, Rajasthan Go On High Alert Post 'Operation Sindoor'

Chandigarh/Jaipur: With India carrying out precise missile strikes at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Punjab and Rajasthan, which share borders with the neighbouring country, have gone into full alert mode.

While Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan, in Rajasthan, the border stretches about 1,070 km.

Punjab Police has cancelled leaves of all its personnel while the state government has shut schools in six border districts, officials said on Thursday.

The Rajasthan government too has cancelled leaves of all administrative officials and police personnel deployed in the border areas, sources said.

The military strikes were conducted early Wednesday under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

In view of "administrative reasons", leaves of all officers/employees of Punjab Police have been cancelled from May 7, an order issued by the DGP's office said.

"Leaves should be granted only in special circumstances with the approval of the competent authority," it said.