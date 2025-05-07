PM Hails 'Operation Sindoor' At Cabinet Meet; NSA Tells Counterparts India Has No Intention To Escalate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Indian armed forces for carrying out targeted strikes at terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
The prime minister chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet, hours after 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to destroy terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Cabinet about Operation Sindoor, the entire Cabinet hailed the action and the prime minister's leadership with thumping of desks.
#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs Union cabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/NIgf2RiZiO— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025
Modi is also learnt to have said that his government will have zero tolerance towards terror. The prime minister also separately met the Defence Minister and NSA Ajit Doval and took stock of the evolving situation, sources said.
Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.
The prime minister had earlier given full operational freedom to the armed forces to decide on the targets, manner and timing of the action against terror in the wake of the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed.
'India Has No Intention To Escalate'
Hours after India carried out precision strikes on terror camps based in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), NSA Ajit Doval informed global leaders that India has no intention to escalate the India-Pakistan border tension.
"India has no intention to escalate," Doval told his counterparts in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Japan during telephonic talks. Doval also contacted his counterparts in Russia and France post Operation Sindoor.
Doval briefed his counterparts in the countries on actions taken during Operation Sindoor and the method of ‘non-escalatory’ measures against Pakistan. He also spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shortly after the strikes and briefed him on the actions taken, the Indian Embassy in Washington said.
Later, Rubio said in a X post, "I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.”
Read More
12 Civilians Including 3 Children Killed, 42 Injured In Pakistan Shelling In Jammu Kashmir's Poonch
'Huge Respite, Souls In Peace Today': Pahalgam Victims' Families Laud 'Operation Sindoor'