Operation Sindoor: Pawan Kalyan Calls For Prayers At Temples To Invoke Divine Strength For Soldiers, PM Modi

Amaravati: Expressing solidarity with the ongoing Operation Sindoor, Jana Sena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called for prayers at various temples on Tuesday to seek divine blessings for the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their efforts to surmount the border tensions with Pakistan. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan also emphasized the need for national unity and support for the forces fighting at the frontlines.

In a statement here, the Deputy CM said, "Operation Sindoor, the righteous war being waged against Pakistan, requires everyone's moral support. We must pray to God for the divine strength and blessings for the army battling the enemy and for Prime Minister Modi, who is leading the country through this challenging time."

Special Worship Across Temples

As part of this initiative, DCM Pawan Kalyan announced that special worship will be held at various temples across the state and beyond on Tuesday morning. The worship will take place at Shanmukha Kshetras in Tiruthani, Tiruchendur, Palani, Tiruparankundram, Swamimalai, and Palamudiracholai. A party MLA and a Jana Sainik will be sent to each temple to conduct the worship.

Additionally, pujas will be performed at the following temples:

Kukke and Ghati Subrahmanya Temples in Karnataka

Subrahmanya Temples in Mopidevi and Bikkavol in Andhra Pradesh

Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple on Indrakiladri

Puruhutika Devi Temple in Pitaapuram

Arasavalli Suryanarayana Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district

These pujas are aimed at invoking the divine blessings for the army and seeking the well-being of people in the war-affected states of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, and Haryana. Pawan Kalyan also encouraged members of other faiths to join in these prayers, suggesting that Christians may offer prayers in churches and Muslims in mosques.

A Personal Gesture of Gratitude

In a personal gesture, Pawan Kalyan met with Potula Perantalu, an elderly woman from Kotha Isukapalli in Pitaapuram constituency, who had donated her pension money of Rs. 27,000 to Vegulamma Ammavaru, a deity she believed would ensure Pawan Kalyan's victory in the elections. Moved by the gesture, the Deputy CM called her to the camp office on Friday, greeted her warmly, personally served her lunch, and presented her with a saree. Additionally, after learning that her donation was made from her pension, Pawan Kalyan provided her with financial assistance and ensured her safe return home.

Donates Salary to Orphans

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has announced that he will dedicate his monthly salary to support orphaned children in the Pithapuram assembly constituency, which he represents in the assembly. Speaking at an event, he said, "The people of Pithapuram elected me as their MLA with great confidence. I have decided to use the salary I receive through the power entrusted to me by the people of this constituency for the future of children who have lost their parents."

Pawan Kalyan committed a total of Rs. 2,10,000 from his salary to provide financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 each to 42 orphans from the constituency. He personally distributed assistance to 32 children at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Friday. The remaining 10 will receive their assistance through the district administration.

"I initially decided not to take a salary considering the state's financial situation, but I accepted it with a sense of accountability to the people. I have now chosen to dedicate it to securing the future of orphaned children in my constituency," Pawan Kalyan explained.

Panchayat Raj Commissioner Mylavarapu Krishna Teja, Kakinada District Collector Shanmohan Sagili, PADA Project Director Chaitravarshini, and others were present at the program.