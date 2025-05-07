Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Will Be Divided Into 4 Parts In Future: Lt Gen (Retd) D B Shekatkar

By Sajjad Sayyed

Pune: Lt Gen (Retd) D B Shekatkar, who served as Director General Military Operations (DGMO), believes that Pakistan will be divided into four parts in the future.

Shekatkat's comments came after India executed Operation Sindoor, which destroyed at least 9 terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday. India's response came following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Lt Gen (Retd) Shekatkar said, "This is an attack by the Indian Air Force. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to take revenge for the attack and named the operation as 'Sindoor'."

"One young couple died in the attack, and this operation was a revenge. No innocent people have been killed. The attack was held at nine places, and Pakistan admitted that India attacked; this is a reality. We are doing a mock drill because of this," the former Army officer said.

He said that as many as 52 countries have supported India for Operation Sindoor. "We have worked like the USA, which eliminated Osama Bin Laden. We have only hit that area where terrorists resided," he said.

Lt Gen (Retd) Shekatkar believes that Operation Sindoor is a war against terrorists. "This is just the start. The Armed Forces keep all the operations secret. Even the bureaucrats in Delhi were unaware of the attack," he said.

"This is a war against terrorists. If Pakistan helps terrorists, we will give a befitting reply. This decision will be taken by the country's leadership. I am doubtful how many years Pakistan will stay. In the coming five to seven years, Pakistan will be divided. One of them will be Sindh province, the second Balochistan, the third KPK and Pakistan will have Punjab province," added Lt Gen (Retd) Shekatkar, who was part of the 1965 War and 1971 War.

"I am saying that people will stay, but Pakistan will be divided into four parts," he concluded.