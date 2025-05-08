New Delhi: Days after the air strike by India in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, air traffic continues to remain affected in the country.

Officials said that over 300 flights have been cancelled on Thursday, causing inconvenience to passengers. At least 25 airports in North India and the West Central region, located near the Pakistan border and airbases, have been temporarily closed for operations till 5:30 am on May 10. This comes amid restrictions in the wake of the armed forces launching missile attacks on terror targets in Pakistan on Wednesday morning.

A total of 25 airports, including Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla, Dharamshala and Jamnagar, are closed.

Some of these airports also receive international flights, which have been diverted. Earlier on Wednesday, four international and 131 domestic flights were cancelled at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Operation Sindoor: Over 300 Flights Cancelled As 25 Airports Shut Temporarily After Indian Strikes (ETV Bharat)

Additionally, more than 300 flights were delayed by an average of 74 minutes. Of the four international flights cancelled, two were arrival flights and two were departure flights. On the other hand, there were 66 departures and 65 arrivals in domestic flights.

Advisory for airlines

The airlines have said that the flights have been affected due to the changing airspace conditions. Along with this, passengers have been advised to keep getting updates by contacting the airlines.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled can get a refund or book a ticket on another flight. For more information, passengers can visit the airline's website or call customer care.

According to the officials, the airbases and airports around the Pakistan border have been temporarily closed so that the safety of the passengers can be ensured.

“Because air strikes can also be done from Pakistan's side. If the airspace of the airport and border area is empty, then the Indian Air Force will also be able to deal with any emergency,” they said.