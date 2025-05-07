ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor: 'India Exercised Right To Respond, It Is Non Escalatory, To Dismantle Terror Infrastructure'

New Delhi: In the first official briefing after conducting precision strikes in Pakistan's terror infrastructure, India on Wednesday said it has exercised its right to respond after the Pahalgam attack which left 26 civilians dead.

"On April 22, 2025, Pakistani and Pakistan-trained terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out a savage attack on Indian tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in India. They murdered 26 people, including one national of Nepal, causing the largest number of civilian casualties in a terrorist attack in India since the 26th November 2008 attacks in Mumbai. The attack in Pahalgam was marked by extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with headshots from close range and in front of their families. Family members were deliberately traumatized through the manner of the killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message," said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, flanked by two women officers from the Armed forces.

Misri said the attack was "clearly driven by the objective of undermining the normalcy returning to Jammu and Kashmir," adding that it was designed to impact the mainstay of the economy, tourism, with a record 23 million tourists visiting the valley last year. The calculation, presumably, was that harming growth and development in the Union Territory would help keep it backward and create fertile ground for continued cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. The manner of the attack was also driven by an objective of provoking communal discord, both in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the Nation. It is to the credit of the government and the people of India that these designs were foiled.

"A group called Resistance Front claimed responsibility for Pahalgam attack, it's connected with Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT)," he said, adding that the manner of Pahalgam attack was aimed at provoking communal discord in Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of India.